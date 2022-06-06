The solar panels on the Davis Library are planned for instalment in 2024. Photo / NZME

Whanganui District Council is considering installing solar panels on the Davis Library and the Whanganui Regional Museum.

The council's climate change advisor, Caroline Arrowsmith, said the sites were good candidates because both were open seven days a week, used power mostly during the day and had consistent annual power usage.

"There are also opportunities for education around solar power at these facilities," Arrowsmith said.



The Davis Library's roof is due to be replaced in 2024, and Arrowsmith said the current plan was to install the panels during that work.



The council building is currently also undergoing an audit to analyse the emissions currently released by the council's facilities.

Arrowsmith said the audit would then help identify where the council could then reduce their carbon footprint as part of the council's climate change work.

"Solar power is one thing we are looking at to reduce emissions, with the added bonus of reducing the council's power costs over time," Arrowsmith said.

She said the council expected other sites for solar panels to be added in the future, along with other energy efficiency work.

"The solar panels will reduce the carbon footprint of these facilities, create visibility of positive climate action and reduce power costs over time."

The council was in the early stages of investigation and planning so there are no specific instalment dates yet.

It is also yet to decide where the solar panels are coming from and who will be installing them, but both will be decided following a competitive tender process.