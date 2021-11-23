Softball: Five teams fighting it out for finals spots in Whanganui men's competition

Aces batsman Eman Savage in action against Athletic last weekend. Photo / Supplied

It's game on this weekend as the Whanganui men's softball teams head into their final round of pool play.

Five teams are fighting it out for the top four spots and the chance to make the finals of the first senior men's competition in Whanganui in 10 years.



The first men's match last Saturday was the clash between Castlecliff Club Mustangs and DB Tigers. Both teams were yet to have a win so the scene was set for a big battle.

Tigers started strongly, scoring six runs in the second innings, and the third innings saw both teams earn a few runs each, making the score Tigers 8, Mustangs 3.

Tigers applied pressure in the fourth innings, scoring another four runs, and it was 12–5 to Tigers as they headed into the fifth innings with a comfortable lead. Mustangs had other ideas, though, and in a last-ditch effort, dug deep scoring an impressive nine runs to pull themselves back in the game. The game eventually ended in a draw after a four-innings match-up that saw the teams scoring runs in a tit-for-tat contest in the batter's box, with the final score 14-14.

In true Aces fashion, they had a strong start against Athletic, scoring six runs in their first turn at bat. Helping the side to such a healthy tally were Lennox Fold, Eman Savage and Devon Maihi who all made safe hits in the first innings, building momentum. Although Athletic tried to scrape back a few runs each innings, the damage was done, and Aces won 9–5.

Thai Villa Tigers were too strong for Ezi Finance Braves, shutting them out 9–2. Tigers pitcher Danny Green kept the Braves batters under control, while the Braves side was missing their key pitcher Daniel Parkes and was unable to keep a lid on the Thai Villa Tigers, who were hungry for the win.

Always exciting to see in a game is the home run and Tigers' Rakei Hina didn't disappoint the fans. Smashing the ball over the fence for an automatic, Hina was the only one to score a home run in the match.

Women's teams Tigers and Aces met for the first time. Tigers continue to grow in batting confidence with Honey Waitokia, Tracy Campbell, Hannah Bailey and Renee Teers all hitting home runs. Tigers won the match 29–8.

The two Athletic women's sides played in a club v club contest with the Athletic women's team beating the ASC team 11–1.

The women's competition has created a great platform for newcomers and younger players to gain experience and to grow the women's game in Whanganui.

The Athletic ASC team has an up-and-coming, young battery combination in Taylah Waitokia (pitcher) and Ngārongo Ponga (catcher), who were exciting to watch and will be the ones to look out for as they earn their stripes in the senior ranks.

The men's points table to date is Aces (20), TV Tigers (20), Athletic (17), Braves (17), Pirates (17), DB Tigers (3), Mustangs (3).

With points this close, the main games on Saturday will be Pirates v TV Tigers (2pm) and Aces v Braves (4pm).