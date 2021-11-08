Softball: Whanganui competition ramps up with women's teams confirmed

Pirates pitcher Trent Hemi had an outstanding game against Braves. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Whanganui Softball Park was buzzing at the weekend with the fourth round of the senior men's competition and confirmation there will be a women's competition this season.

Things are getting interesting as the men's teams challenge each other to establish the pecking order.

Putting their hand up to make sure they are not taken lightly is the newly-formed Pirates club side. Pirates played Braves in an exciting match, securing the win over Braves 3–2.

Going into the 7th innings, and at their last turn at bat, Pirates were leading 3-0 and Braves desperately needed to score. The final innings started well for Braves, with loaded bags, Braves batters Cameron Davies and Ben Webb had safe hits, scoring two runs with none down.

Pirates needed to shut them out and had a trump card in the pitcher-catcher combination of Trent Hemi and Ricky Boniface. Together they were able to shut Braves out with Hemi striking out the last three batters, leaving two runners on base and sealing the win for their team in an epic upset.

Hemi had an outstanding game on the mound. Of the 21 outs made by his team, 15 of them were strikeouts by Hemi.

Aces proved too strong for Mustangs, beating them 12–0. Aces were not leaving anything to chance with good batting performances from players Tyrone Pirere, Devon Maihi and Eman Savage. Savage was the in-form batter, batting 1000.

While Aces were impressive at bat, the Mustangs were also impressive in the field. Some great relays and infield play was on display from the Mustang side, catching Aces out between bases, taking some great outs.

Cameron Davies (Braves) had a safe hit in the final innings. Photo / Lewis Gardner

The two Tigers teams, DB Tigers and Thai Villa Tigers, battled it out in a high scoring game which was eventually won by Thai Villa Tigers 19–13. DB Tigers player Craig Watson set the scene early, starting the game with a home run. Not too shell shocked, Thai Villa Tigers were able to keep on course, shutting out their clubmates and securing their place at second in the competition.

Competition points after the fourth round are Braves (17), Thai Villa Tigers (15), Athletic (12), Pirates (12), Aces (10), DB Tigers (0), Mustangs (0).

The senior women's competition starts this weekend and the softball fraternity is in a high level of anticipation as five women's teams have registered. The Athletic club has put forward two teams and Mustangs, Aces and Tigers round off the competition.

It has been a long time coming, and a welcome relief for players who had previously had to travel to play in Manawatū.

Whanganui Softball now has all levels of softball, catering for all ages, male and female, being played at the park.