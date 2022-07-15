Ruapehu has recorded 0cm of snowfall over the past seven days. Photo / NZME

A lack of snow has meant a slow start to Ruapehu's first week of the ski season.

With the Tūroa side of the mountain closed all this week, only the beginner ski areas, sledding and the Sky Waka Gondola have been open on the Whakapapa side so far.

The Mt Ruapehu website stated there had been 0cm of snowfall in the past seven days on the Tūroa side, and only 5cm of snowfall on the upper region of the mountain on the Whakapapa side.

According to the J2Ski website weather forecast, 66cm of snow is expected over the next seven days.

Ski Shed Ski Shop manager Rose Collett said most people were hiring ski clothes and sleds, as opposed to lots of expert skiers or snowboarders.

"Many families just want to have a go and get their kids involved.

"Sometimes they'll hire a full set with snowboards and skis, but it's mostly beginner skiers and mostly people living in New Zealand."

Because of the lack of snow, only the beginner slopes were open and it was pretty much just a dusting of snow, she said.

"It's been quite slow, but it generally picks up later in July, hopefully with more snow too."

Collett said the success of the ski season depended on how much snow there was, and no one could fully predict what was going to happen.

Kings Ohakune general manager Stu Robinson said everyone was in a good mood despite the lack of snow. Photo / Bevan Conley

A Ruapehu Alpine Lifts (RAL) representative said they were at the very beginning of the season and, due to the current weather, were awaiting further snowfall so the season could really kick off.

They could not provide further comment.

Kings Ohakune Accommodation, Bar & Restaurant owner Stu Robinson said they had been really busy despite "all the no-snow".

"We're lucky because families book these holidays weeks or months ago and take time off work, so they're committed.

"Unfortunately Mother Nature has her own plans.

"There are many activities to do here when the ski fields are closed, but they're predominantly outdoors and it's been raining a lot."

Robinson said at Kings they had been trying to open earlier to give people something to do, but there wasn't enough staff to do so.

"We're definitely up from 2019 but it's a lot harder because we have half the staff due to staff shortages.

"Everyone's very thankful places are open, and everyone in hospitality is in the same boat. If they haven't closed down, they're most likely short-staffed."

Robinson said, despite the challenges, he was pleasantly surprised at how many people were there and in such good moods.

Ruapehu district i-Site manager Kim Treen said she was optimistic about the ski season.

"It's just the beginning, and it's looking like it's going to snow which is great."

A new mobile i-Site visitor information van at National Park's park and ride area was piloted over the weekend, providing a fully operational mobile i-Site where people could make bookings and get information.

"The train stops at National Park in the centre of National Park Village where a carpark area has been built," Treen said.

"It's now the main area for people going up the mountain to go and park their cars and get a shuttle so they don't have to drive. It's a lot more sustainable."

She said with the new mobile i-Site, people could do all their bookings from the popular carpark.

They were doing a "soft launch", opening during busy times and dependent on weather.

"With the opening of the borders, we're expecting more people."

Mountain Rocks owner Karl Christensen said they had been very busy.

"When the mountain's not open, town's busy. There was lots of Australians in town, happens every year.

"There aren't as many people as pre-Covid times, but still plenty of people around."

MetService meteorologist John Law said the lack of snow was caused by warm weather.

"The snow on the ground needs to stay cold for the snow to stick around.

"So if it gets too warm it will start to melt, and if it gets rained on it will start to erode as well."

On Thursday the Whakapapa side, Happy Valley and the lower mountain recorded 3C in the afternoon, but the website's cameras still showed many people enjoying the little snow available in the Happy Valley area.

Law said there was snow in the forecast for about 1800m and above.

"It'll be the top slopes that should expect snow fall."

The bar and cafe sits about 1600m above ground.

"It's all showery stuff, and it is unfortunate. The wet weather has been coming in from the north which has dragged down the warm temperatures. So it hasn't been the best."

He said more stable and cooler temperatures were expected over the weekend, but people should keep an eye on the forecast.

"For it to snow, you want your temperatures around freezing. Once the temperatures get into positives it gets a bit more tricky."

Law said there had been mild air for the entire North Island, which had disappointed the North Island ski field operators.