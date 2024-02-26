Six60 are stripping it back for their upcoming tour. Photo / NZME

Kiwi music legends Six60 will be playing in Whanganui, but it won’t be the loud stadium shows fans are used to.

The band is stripping things back for their “Grassroots” tour, with an unplugged acoustic show booked for April 28 at the Royal Whanganui Opera House.

“For years on social media, fans have been asking us to record acoustic versions of our songs, for weddings, funerals and everything in between,” the band said in a statement.

“We felt that if we were ever going to do it, we wanted to do it with our fans. That’s what excites us: bringing the people that made us the band we are, made the songs into the hits they are, along for the ride.“

“We can’t wait to visit these special pockets of Aotearoa and bring these songs to life in a way we have never done before.”

Six60 will also perform at the Feilding Event Centre on April 27.

The tour will go through 23 centres over April and May, with each show to be recorded to compile a live album.

Drummer and founding member Eli Paewai won’t be there, however, after announcing his departure from the band earlier this month.

In 2019, the band became the first New Zealand act to sell out Western Springs Stadium in Auckland before playing at Eden Park in 2021.

All four of their albums hit number one on the New Zealand charts, with their latest, Castle St, released in 2022.

Ticket pre-sales begin on March 4.