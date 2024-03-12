Cutting the ribbon to open the new Whanganui electorate office are MP Carl Bates and Minister for Mental Health and Minister for Tourism & Hospitality Matt Doocey.

Whanganui MP Carl Bates launched his electorate office in Whanganui on Tuesday, March 12, joined by Matt Doocey, Minister for Mental Health and Minister for Tourism & Hospitality, with kaumātua John Maihi performing a blessing and waiata.

Doocey welcomed all those present for the official opening of the office. “The National Party is a membership organisation of a large number of volunteers who do an amazing amount of work.

“An MP’s office is a community office. It’s often a place that people come to when every other door has been closed. It’s a very privileged position and a humbling position to be in as a local MP.

“Carl has hit the ground running, I’ve been out and about in Whanganui today and everyone is saying Carl is the ‘everywhere man’. Everywhere you look, you seem to find him — that’s fantastic. An MP needs to be accessible and engaged, they need to be on the ground, and they need to be in the community helping people.

“Not only is Carl making a great name for himself in the seat here in Whanganui, but he’s making a great name for himself in Parliament, bringing the views of the people of the electorate,” Doocey said.

Bates thanked the dignitaries present and introduced his new team, outlining the hours: Tuesday to Thursday, 9am to noon and part of the afternoon, with Monday and Friday by appointment.

The Lockdown Collection on display inside the new Whanganui electorate office, with MP Carl Bates (left) and Mayor Andrew Tripe (right.)

He showed his Lockdown Collection, of artwork he acquired in South Africa during the Covid lockdown. “I realised it was going to be a moment in history — who was going to capture the moment?” Bates said.

”I phoned a friend, talking about vulnerable artists who were going to be affected. Within 48 hours we launched the Lockdown Collection with significant pieces of art by well-known South African artists or up-and-coming artists. We raised $400,000 and supported 1000 vulnerable artists and their families.

“We have real challenges in the world which the artworks speak to. They’re great reminders of the work that will be going on at this office and keep us focused on the big picture of what we have to do and keep it top of mind as politicians,” he said.

Mayor Andrew Tripe offered words of encouragement: “When I campaigned for my role as mayor, I did so for localism.

“With Carl and the new Government coming on board, this is an opportunity for us to deliver at a local level and for us at the council it’s critical to be here for our community, and we want central government to be here for our community as well.

“We’re a city and district that’s all about action in getting things done.”