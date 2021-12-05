Short story collection now at Paige's

Mary Ann Lamont has produced a book of short stories. Photo / Sandra van der Lubbe

Mary Ann Lamont has written and printed a book of 11 short stories.

It's called Did You See the Love?, which is the title of one of the short stories within.

"I've written short stories over the years and put them in competitions," she says.

She has had stories shortlisted and highly commended, and one was included in a book of the top 10 stories in a competition.

"It's nice to get them all together, your favourites, and those you think are the better ones, into a book."

The front cover picture is of Westmere Lake, near Whanganui.

"I was walking around there one day with my granddaughter, and I saw these black swans doing a courtship dance."

She took some photos. The lake, unnamed, features in one of her stories.

There is a variety of stories: two written from the perspective of young protagonists, the rest adult. But it is not a children's book.

"My inspiration comes from settings, memories … I had horses growing up, and one of the stories is about a horse, or someone's affection for a horse, but it was triggered by an experience I had going out with someone from the camera club to a gallery and seeing this picture of someone leading a horse along a country road.

"The feeling I had was one of nostalgia, because I had to give up my horses when I moved into town. That created a story."

She also used a real-life tragedy and used writer's licence to create a happy ending.

"It's nice to be able to do that: you've got that freedom to reshape a memory."

One of her stories was inspired by a strawberry patch in her own yard; some by observations of people.

"You draw from your experience, you write what you know, then you go into what you don't know."

The book has been printed by H&A Print with editorial assistance and design support from Jen Falconer. Author photo by Sandra van der Lubbe.

The book is available at Paige's Book Gallery in Guyton St, retailing at $22.99.