Share your Whanganui lockdown photos

Whanganui streets are deserted as people stay home during lockdown. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Chronicle team has been impressed with how quickly Whanganui has adapted to life in another Covid-19 lockdown.

We want to see how you and your bubble are spending your isolation; the funny, the innovative, the quirky, even the mundane and tough times.

Send your photos with a brief caption describing who's in the photo, what's happening and who took it.

We'll collate the contributions and publish the best in the coming days. We may be confined to our bubbles but that doesn't mean we can't connect as a community in other ways and have some fun along the way.

We're in this together and together and we can do this. Stay safe, stay home and send us your isolation photos.

You can send photos to editor@whanganuichronicle.co.nz with the subject 'lockdown photos'.