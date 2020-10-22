Emergency services are attending a serious crash on State Highway 3 near Whanganui. Photo / Bevan Conley

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash on State Highway 3 at Kai Iwi near Whanganui.

The crash happened outside Kai Iwi School just after 12.30pm. Two fire engines and another Fire and Emergency vehicle, two ambulances and a number of police vehicles attended the incident

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were alerted to the two vehicle crash at 12.41pm.

"Initial indications are that one person is seriously injured," she said.

"The road will be closed. Motorists are asked to avoid the area and expect delays."

Traffic is backed up with at least five milk or stock trucks waiting on either side of the crash site.

Light vehicles travelling northbound can detour via Kai Iwi Valley Rd on to Handley Rd, Maxwell Station Rd and then back on to SH3. Southbound vehicles can use Rangitautau East Rd, onto Brunswick Rd, Blueskin Rd and back on to SH3.

The detour is not suitable for heavy vehicles.

More to come.