Secret Santa with a sustainable twist

Sustainable gift giving doesn't have to be boring. Photo / Getty Images

No escaping the fact that this needs to be about Christmas, but Christmas is what I have been escaping most years. The mountains call and those special days when everyone is doing the Christmas thing I avoid people, computers and presents by going for a long solitary tramp.

I realise that this is not everyone's idea of fun, so here is a way to make Christmas less wasteful and more sustainable for the planet. How boring! I hear you think, but no, it can be exciting to set a few rules and it even saves dollars and makes you feel good.

I have a fun Christmas game for you. It may be a little late but you may save it for next year if you cannot do it this time. It is mostly an adults' game; I am not sure that kids can cope with the ups and downs of it. When describing it, others have told me it sounds like Secret Santa (which I have never done because I am always in the mountains). The special rules are the fun part.

Before the big day everyone needs to find and wrap three presents. These should not be just anything, but must

· Contain no plastic whatsoever, and

· Be second-hand, home-made, use-uppable or edible, or

· Be bought for less than $5 at a fair-trade shop or small local shop or market

Wrapping must be re-used paper or other material (eg magazine or newspaper, cloth, containers). Ribbons can be made from flax, cabbage tree leaves, grass or simply the ribbons you saved from another gift.

Also needed is a dice.

All presents are mixed up on the table or under the tree.

Start with the youngest or oldest in the group throwing the dice, then go clockwise (or anti-clockwise!)

What the numbers on the dice mean:

1. Take a present from the pile and unwrap it carefully so the wrapping can be re-used.

2. Take a present from someone else's collection (hiding presents is not allowed).

3. Give a present to someone who doesn't live in your household.

4. Swap a present with someone who doesn't live in your household (the dice thrower's choice)

5. Skip a turn

6. Sing a Christmas song (and everyone should join in)

Obviously the rules about what kind of presents are acceptable and the actions to go with the numbers can be changed to suit. Another possibility with one of the numbers is to all move one seat to the left, but if this happens at the end this can mean that no one has the presents they like.

The beginning can be a bit slow when many are waiting to throw a 1, but it soon becomes fun, with the presents that are the most and least popular getting moved around the most.

To finish the game either a time is decided after which the round is finished so that everyone has had an equal number of goes, or at some point it is decided to do one more round.

Afterwards presents can be swapped and given away so most will be happy with what they got and everyone has something.

Mere kirihimete ki a koutou katoa, a, nga mihi nui o te tau hou!

Happy holidays to you all and all the best in health and happiness for 2021!