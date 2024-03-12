Police have suspended the search for a diver missing off the coast at Pātea. Photo / Bevan Conley

The search for a diver missing off the Pātea coast in South Taranaki has been suspended.

The diver was reported missing from a ship shortly after 1.30pm on Sunday.

Police announced this morning the search had been called off after three days with no success.

The Taranaki Rescue Helicopter Trust and the Defence Force conducted an air search on Monday. On Tuesday Taranaki, Whanganui and Manawatū Coastguard volunteers, as well as Whanganui and Manawatū Surf Lifesaving, assisted with the search.

“The area was searched extensively yesterday [Tuesday], including where the diver was last known to be,” a police statement said.

“Unfortunately, the man has not yet been located and police are providing support to his family.”

Search efforts would be evaluated and the Police National Dive Squad would remain available to assist when conditions allowed, police said.

“Police wish to thank everyone who has dedicated their time and effort assisting with the search.”