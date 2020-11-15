Schola Sacra Choir prepares for major concert

Whanganui's Schola Sacra Choir. Photo / Supplied

Schola Sacra Choir performs Mozart Requiem and other music accompanied by orchestra and organ, conducted by Iain Tetley.

Soloists Jennifer Little (soprano), Cecily Shaw (alto), Nigel Tongs (tenor), Lindsay Yeo (bass).

2.30pm, November 29 in Big School, Whanganui Collegiate School.

Tickets $25 adults, $20 seniors, U-18 free.

Schola Sacra Choir is enjoying the final stages of preparations for its next concert — the first one of 2020 due to Covid-19 — when it will be joining forces with an orchestra to perform the Mozart Requiem on Sunday, November 29 at 2.30pm.

Conductor Iain Tetley has gathered together an orchestra of 23 mostly local players to accompany the choir, and is excited to be able to present this concert to concertgoers from Whanganui and further afield.

The orchestra and choir will come together for rehearsals in the week of the concert to combine their talents for this wonderful musical work.

The choir has engaged four professional vocal soloists, Jennifer Little, Cecily Shaw, Nigel Tongs and Lindsay Yeo, and has ambitiously chosen "Big School" at Wanganui Collegiate as the venue for this occasion. The acoustic of Big School and the understated but rather grand setting provide the ideal place to present the Mozart Requiem.

Considerable mystery still surrounds the exact circumstances of Mozart's composing of his final large scale choral work, which he left incomplete at the time of his early death in 1791, aged only 35. It was completed by students of his, and its enduring drama and musical depth have ensured its place as one of the most popular works in the whole choral repertoire.

For the first half of the concert Schola Sacra will also perform a number of favourite English anthems accompanied by Leonard Cave on the organ. These include works by composers such as Charles Wood, Herbert Howells, S S Wesley and C V Stanford. The concert promises to be a welcome return to live performance, and all performers are looking forward very much to presenting this varied concert programme.

Tickets can be obtained from the Royal Wanganui Opera House on 06 349 0511 or www.whanganuivenues.co.nz (booking fees apply), from choir members, and at the concert door. Adults: $25, Concessions $20 and Under-18s are free of charge.