Sarjeant Happenings: A shop for all seasons

The Sarjeant's assistant curator Milly Mitchell-Anyon and preparator Jamie Ross check out designs by Frances Stachl.

‘Tis the season for offering something special to loved ones. Sarjeant on the Quay has curated an offering of quality, affordable gifts in the Sarjeant shop.

Gallery operations manager Teresa Toy explained that the entire range of products is New Zealand-made or designed.

The shop stocks jewellery, ceramics, glass, sculptures and carvings, books, DVDs, tea towels, prints, coasters and more, 45 per cent of which is made by Whanganui artists and creators.

Always on the lookout for new merchandise, Toy points out a new product for children, a Paku designed by Dr Johnson Witehira and James Prier, based on traditional Maori gardening tools. It comes with a bilingual children’s picture book which provides background information on how the tools were used.

Another book in stock is Proof: Two Decades of Printmaking, which highlights some of the best examples of contemporary fine art printmaking in Aotearoa New Zealand today.

“There are so many printmakers in Whanganui. We wanted to support the book, the artists and the Print Council of Aotearoa New Zealand,” Toy said.

Among the printmakers featured in the book is Catherine Macdonald, whose humorous cards are popular with customers.

“Catherine used to work at the Sarjeant on the front desk. Her cards are just around the corner in the shop, and when you hear people giggling, you know exactly what they are looking at.”

Macdonald also supplies colouring books she makes for children and adults. She says it’s good to have “your name out there”.

“The staff are also really good at talking about the shop products and who makes them, and where else people can see their work. They’re great champions of the local arts community,” Macdonald said.

Today, Toy is wearing jewellery she bought at the shop - rings and bangles by Whanganui-based jeweller Frances Stachl and earrings by New Plymouth-based jeweller Jennifer Laracy.

“There are so many creative people in Whanganui. A point of difference from other galleries is that we stock products made only by local and national makers.”

Many out-of-town artists such as potter Paul Maseyk (New Plymouth) and glass artist Keith Grinter (Whangarei) have connections with Whanganui. Grinter used to teach at the glass school here, and Paul studied with Ross Mitchell-Anyon.

There are others who have moved to Whanganui, such as jeweller Banshee the Valkyrie and ceramicist Ivan Vostinar.

“Most of our items here at the shop are handmade – they aren’t mass-produced. Everything has a story - that’s the fun part of it, and makes you passionate about selling it. You can tell customers how [the items] were made, something about the artist and the philosophy behind them,” Toy said.

Frances Stachl is well-known as a jeweller whose work is sold throughout New Zealand. Many other galleries sell her work, but Stachl says “the Sarjeant is like family”.

Stachl makes jewellery using hand tools, so even when the design is the same as that of another piece, there is individual variation.

“They are all one-offs. I’m not a machine, so no piece is exactly the same.

“One of the things I especially like about the practice of making jewellery is that although there [have been] some advances in technology, you can still work very simply, using essentially the same hand tools as a jeweller might have used 500 years earlier,” Stachl said.

And she liked the fact people could buy unique items from the gallery shop for under $100.

Toy had been careful to make the shop’s products as accessible as possible with a well-balanced price range.

“If you can’t afford to buy a big sculpture, perhaps you might be able to afford to buy a cup by an artist you like for your morning cup of coffee. Friends of the Sarjeant get a 10 per cent discount which comes off the Sarjeant’s profit, not that of the makers - it’s about supporting them.”

All the profit from the shop goes towards the running of the gallery.

The shop is online at Sarjeant.org.nz so people can order items from around the country and overseas.

The 2022 Pattillo Whanganui Arts Review is currently on show at the Sarjeant. A great many of the exhibited pieces are for sale.