“Hopefully, when they [numbers] plateau out a bit, to something more typical, it will be at a higher point than if we didn’t push so hard at the beginning.”

Clifford said the early success of the gallery could mean average visitor numbers of between 80,000 and 90,000 per year in the future.

“We opened with a full month of programmes to make it as inclusive as possible.

“In our opening show, we had a portrait project, and 2000 children from local schools contributed self-portraits.

“How’s that for connecting with your community? Not only did they come to the gallery, they were in the gallery.”

A survey earlier this year found 42% of visitors were domestic tourists from outside the region and 12% were international tourists.

The gallery passed 100,000 visitors on July 24.

Clifford said there was an electronic counter on the Sarjeant’s front door.

“We do know from surveys that around 3% of people are coming in just for the cafe, but that’s fine, it’s bringing them into the building.

“The counter starts at 9am, it isn’t running for 24 hours to get the evening cleaners.

“Most staff are in the building before 9am as well, and almost entirely use the back door anyway.”

Funding for the redevelopment came from the Government ($42.4m), Whanganui District Council ($26.08m), and the Sarjeant Gallery Trust, community grants and donations, and the Preston Estate ($10.92m).

For operations, the gallery has a council rates requirement of around $4.9m for 2025/26.

Clifford said the Sarjeant was primarily a cultural facility providing “wellbeing outcomes for our community”, like parks, libraries and museums.

“Nevertheless, from a commercial point of view, the cafe adds to our hospitality scene.

“It is creating employment for the people working in there. And, it’s putting money in the pockets of suppliers, who are all local bakeries and other eateries.”

He said while there was still criticism of the gallery, primarily online, most people he met in public were positive about the outcome.

“Out in the real world, everyone is pretty happy.

“I always use the analogy of the Eiffel Tower, which was a complete shock to Parisians when it was built, and they wanted to tear it down.

“Can you imagine, 100-or-so years on, anyone suggesting tearing it down?”

There would be changes in the gallery next month, with works from photographer Richard Wotton and painter Isiaha Barlow exhibited, Clifford said.

“He [Barlow] has been around for a long time and makes major works, so it’s overdue that he has a major show.

“We are really proud to put him in the Sarjeant.”

