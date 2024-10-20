Almost 2000 primary school-aged children from Whanganui will have a record of how they saw themselves in 2024, the year Te Whare o Rehua Sarjeant Gallery reopened.
The opening programme Nō Konei | From Here (November 9, 2024 - May 11, 2025) will include an exhibition of wonderfully diverse self-portraits by students from 22 schools in the region.
The exhibition is called Kei Kōnei Au – I Am Here and will celebrate our tamariki as they see themselves today. As the inheritors and future guardians of the magnificent facility and its collection, the portraits will be a personal record to look back on.
The children took part in the self-portrait project which was facilitated by the Te Whare o Rehua Sarjeant Gallery education officer Sietske Jansma from April to August this year. Jansma said it provided a fantastic snapshot of children in the community, showing “their personalities, their likes and dreams and their creative spirits”.
“We want schools, tamariki and their whānau to be part of the new facility. The project was a way to help us reconnect with the students in our community and help them to realise that Te Whare o Rehua Sarjeant Gallery is just as much for them, that they are part of who we are and that they and their whānau are welcome. A lot of our young students are under 10 years old and have never been to the gallery at Pukenamu,” Jansma said.