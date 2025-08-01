Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Whanganui’s Sarjeant Gallery redevelopment comes in at just under $80m

Mike Tweed
By
Multimedia Journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
5 mins to read

The gallery reopened on November 9 last year.

The gallery reopened on November 9 last year.

The final cost of Whanganui’s Te Whare o Rehua Sarjeant Gallery redevelopment is in, and ratepayers will cover just under a third of it.

A report from project director Gaye Batty said the project, which began in 1998, had cost $79.4 million.

That would be covered by the Government ($42.4m),

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save