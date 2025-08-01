Whanganui District Council chief executive David Langford told the council’s operations and performance committee on July 31 that while the cost was higher than expected, “so are the full range of benefits we are getting from this project”.
He said the council was engaging with Tourism NZ to make sure Whanganui was well promoted internationally.
Batty’s report said in June 2020, the project had a total budget of $55.08m.
“In line with other major projects that have had to manage the combined impact of Covid-19 on programme, staff availability, material and labour cost escalations and disruptions in the supply chain, the project has significantly exceeded the original project budget,” it said.
“There was a 28.3% total cost increase in non-residential building costs over our construction period.”
“We have an incredible asset, and we are not going to unbuild it for the very few and diminishing number of detractors out there,” he said.
“Let’s move forward and celebrate what we’ve got.”
Langford said a “broad and all-encompassing” project review was under way, with the council’s executive officers already holding workshops with Batty, the project management team and review facilitators.
The council would spend about $1.78m a year in loan repayments for the project, he said.
Joblin asked if, with the benefit of hindsight, he still thought it was a good project.
Langford, who is leaving his role in October, said it had been - “absolutely”.
