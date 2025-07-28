“This milestone would not be possible without them.”

The Sarjeant Gallery reopened in November 2024 after the completion of a $70 million redevelopment project.

About 5500 people visited during the opening weekend and just under 20,000 visitors walked through the gallery doors within the first month.

Surveys indicated that 60% of visitors are from outside the region and, on average, they stayed in the region for more than three nights, a Sarjeant Gallery statement said.

The occupancy rate for motels in the region over the past 12 months averaged 70.1%, compared to 63.3% for the rest of New Zealand.

Whanganui’s occupancy rate across all accommodation types was “noticeably higher” than at the same time last year, the statement said.

Since the gallery’s reopening until May 2025, the domestic tourism spend for the Whanganui region increased by 60% and the region topped the “international percentage spend growth” rate for New Zealand between January 2024 to May 2025.

About 60% of the gallery's visitors are from outside the Whanganui area.

Whanganui District Council visitor industries strategic lead Paul Chaplow said the milestone was a testament to the power of cultural tourism in Whanganui.

“The Sarjeant Gallery has quickly established itself as a cornerstone attraction – drawing new visitors to the city and enriching our wider visitor economy,” Chaplow said.

“Its success reinforces Whanganui’s growing reputation as a destination where heritage, creativity and manaakitanga [hospitality] intersect in truly memorable ways.

“Given the national economic climate at the moment, Whanganui tourism is doing comparatively well and the reopened Sarjeant Gallery is undoubtedly contributing to our region’s attractions.”

Sarjeant Gallery Trust chairwoman Annette Main was optimistic about the future.

“This significant milestone confirms that the benefits promised by the redevelopment are real. It reinforces the foresight and commitment from our council and community,” Main said.

“Our thanks go to so many; those who willingly gave the funds needed, our local supporters, local and national philanthropists, the Government support, and to everyone who believed in the vision and gave what they could to support us over the years.

“We’re proud of what we’ve achieved together – and even more excited for what lies ahead.”

Main said the achievement would not be possible without the dedication of the gallery’s staff, volunteers and trustees.

Clifford acknowledged the legacy of the gallery’s founding benefactors.

“It’s a moment to honour Henry Sarjeant, whose extraordinary 1912 bequest gave life to the vision of a public art gallery for Whanganui, and Sir Archie Taiaroa, whose leadership and advocacy has inspired us to ensure the gallery’s future is grounded in meaningful bicultural partnership for the benefit of future generations,” he said.

“Their vision continues to guide our journey.”