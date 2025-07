Te Whare o Rehua Sarjeant Gallery in Whanganui has had more than 100,000 visitors since reopening in November.

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Te Whare o Rehua Sarjeant Gallery in Whanganui has had more than 100,000 visitors since reopening in November.

Te Whare o Rehua Sarjeant Gallery in Whanganui has welcomed more than 100,000 visitors since reopening last year.

The achievement was confirmed on July 24, just over eight months since reopening.

Gallery director Andrew Clifford said the news was a moment to celebrate for the gallery, its supporters, the Whanganui community and the wider arts and tourism sectors in the region.

Clifford said attracting so many visitors in a short amount of time highlighted how “deeply valued” the gallery was to the community and to those who visited from out of town.

“It reflects not only the calibre of the exhibitions and events we are offering, but also the years of work and support by so many, especially the donors and funders, our iwi partners, the artists and the people of the Whanganui District,” he said.