Father Christmas will be back for this year's Mainstreet Christmas parade. Photo / Supplied

After sadly missing it in 2021, Santa Claus has happily confirmed he will be making the journey from the North Pole to Whanganui this year to attend the much-loved Mainstreet Christmas Parade at 2pm on Saturday, December 10.

Speaking from his top-secret toy production facility in the Arctic, Mr Claus said he was excited at the prospect of returning to the awa city to join revellers at Whanganui's biggest community celebration.

"Ho, ho, ho! I'm delighted to report that the Mainstreet Christmas Parade is back in action in 2022 — and I can't wait to join the fun myself! Few cities embrace the Yuletide spirit like Whanganui, so I'm very much looking forward to seeing all the wonderful floats make their way down Victoria Avenue."

Mainstreet Whanganui's Santa relations adviser, Geoff Follett, said he's already received a number of great applications for floats this year — with more arriving daily.

"We've already locked in perennial Christmas float favourites like the tram, Buzzy Bee, Thomas the Tank Engine, and of course, the jolly red man himself in his Santa sleigh.

"What's more, we've got his worship, Mayor Andrew Tripe, riding in the Cinderella pumpkin. But we do still have a few spaces left for additional floats for any community members with cool ideas."

This year's Christmas parade is on December 10. Photo / Supplied

Following the parade, Geoff said there'll be a free festive celebration in Majestic Square at around 3pm, with live music and a much-anticipated lolly scramble, with Santa and his team of trusty elves on lolly-throwing duties.

"To mix things up, we've got Samba ao Vento — playing music inspired by traditional Afro Brazilian tunes — who will feature as a walking float before providing entertainment at the free family concert in Majestic Square."

There'll also be some great prizes to win. All floats that enter the parade will be in with a chance to win one of three $200 cash prizes in three categories — best vehicle float, best walking float and best costumes.

The Mainstreet Christmas Parade is proudly presented by Mainstreet Whanganui with support from Whanganui District Council.

For more information, including details on how to enter a float, email geoff@mainstreetwhangnui.co.nz or call 348 0157.