Russell Bell: How to give your business a competitive advantage

To continue a theme from recent weeks, customer service is an ideal area / opportunity for Whanganui businesses to distinguish themselves from their competition.

It is also essential when the market is changing and there are tectonic shifts in how we do business. Each of your customers is different and responds to you and your business in different ways and tapping into that fact can give your business a competitive advantage.

These preferences have their roots in your customer's frame of reference – which has been built up over many years through a combination of experiences, learnings and developed biases. They also include more immediate considerations such as how their day is going and how they are feeling at the time they make contact with you.

It is the differences in each person that creates a challenge in how we attract, deliver value to, and retain customers and how our messages are received. These differences can mean that no two customers are alike – even when we think they have the same reason for dealing with us.

Customers also have likes and dislikes that are unique to them and can be different from what you would expect. A good example of this is how and what we eat.

For example, my appetite for coffee and good food is well documented, but few people know that I am a fan of what would be called "artisan" food products and produce. Mrs Bell has her own tastes too, some of which baffle me, but where we are in complete agreement is that we both are dedicated fans of the Sour Bros bakery on Ingestre St.

I recently visited them at their base because we were unable to get down to the market the previous Saturday – where they are a fixture. It is clear hey put a great deal of effort and care into their delicious breads and, to my pleasant surprise, they also make fantastic sandwiches and toasties.

What is interesting was that almost everyone we talk to are also big fans of the business and now won't buy any other product, such is their dedication.

The point here is that there are many different choices when it comes to baked goods – therefore, it is a competitive market, but the final delivery of value to each customer can cement a long-term relationship and a dedicated fan base. It also helps that the guys are super friendly – which sure beats just grabbing a plastic-bagged, mass-produced product. But visiting their place, being greeted, and having a conversation about how cardamom buns have changed morning teas forever (they are superb by the way) adds to the experience.

It is important, then, to take a leaf out of the Sour Bros playbook and treat each customer as unique because their needs and wants may extend well beyond the initial interaction.

For example, rather than asking "can I help you?", instead ask "how are you?" and "what do you need today?".

The reality is that no customer can properly answer "can I help you?" because unless they know you personally and have confidence in your skills, they don't know if you can help them – it's also very easy to say "no". Shape what you do on the basis that each customer contact is unique – like a handmade sourdough loaf.

• Zenith Solutions is a Whanganui consultancy practice.