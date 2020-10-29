Rural Youth and Adult Literacy Trust looking for volunteers

The Rural Youth and Adult Literacy Trust is looking for volunteers. Photo / 123rf

The Rural Youth and Adult Literacy Trust is looking for volunteers, calling on people passionate about making a difference in their communities to pick up their pens and open up their books.

After starting as a one-woman crusade from founder Jo Poland's kitchen table, the organisation now works with around 150 people aged 13 and above nationwide, providing free literacy tutoring, relying almost exclusively on the support of volunteers.

Miriama Ualesi, the community co-ordinator at the trust, said illiteracy was often an issue that went under the radar in New Zealand.

"One in 10 New Zealanders struggle with reading and writing," Ualesi said.

"It's a widespread issue. It's just huge, and we are part of the solution."

The trust works mainly with those in more rural areas, who don't necessarily have access to a literacy centre where they can get in-person help.

"We like to reach those who are isolated or unable to get to literacy centres. For example, farmers who are isolated. We also get a lot of people in manufacturing or warehousing. If you look at their staff, a lot of them struggle, and that could be for a lot of reasons, such as dropping out of school early or learning English as a second language."

Ualesi believes the work of the organisation is crucial to rural communities across the country, and volunteers are vital to its survival.

"Our work is really significant. For example, we've got one guy who reached out and we worked with him to improve his reading and writing. That's encouraged him to create a hub in the North where he is helping people who were struggling like him."

The trust has around 50 ambassadors who encourage people to use the trust's services, on top of learning coaches who work directly with students. The trust is looking for both coaches and community ambassadors.

"We want people who are wanting to help encourage people to make that step and reach out for help."

As well as looking for people interested in volunteering, Ualesi said anyone considering getting help with their literacy should take the plunge.

"Please reach out. We want to help, we want to help you with your self confidence and offer you an opportunity to grow."

Anyone interested in volunteering, or seeking literacy help, can message the trust on its Facebook page, or call 0800 891 339.