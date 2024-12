Rural firefighters tamed a grass fire in Waverley on Thursday morning. Photo / NZME

A team of eight firefighters tamed a vegetation fire in Waverley, South Taranaki, on Thursday morning.

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Belinda Beets said fire crews were called to a grass fire on Stewart Rd at 6.23am.

“Apparently, they had a fire there earlier this week but the wind’s got up and reignited it.”

The fire spread to 20m by 10m, Beets said.

Two crews from Pātea and Waverley and about eight firefighters fought the spreading fire.