Second-five Ethan Robinson brought his kicking boots by nailing his first five straight conversions, finishing with six from seven, while his opposite in fullback Paoraian Manuel Harman could only make three.Robinson’s try double took him to a 22-point haul.

Flanker Josefa Namosimalua made more line breaks by himself than the whole Whanganui team managed the weekend before with South Canterbury, scoring a try and laying the ground work for others, while shoring up on his kickoff retentions.

Late in the game when Poverty Bay had a series of lineouts in Whanganui’s half, looking to cut down their 11-point lead, lock Matt Ashworth starved them of that crucial possession by batting down multiple opposition throw-ins.

The bench provided a big boost with front-rowers Keightley Watson and Joseph Edwards both driving low to score tries, while after practicing in the lineout during the morning warm-up, the team’s ‘Swiss Army Knife’ in Luke Whale was asked to cover the midfield for the final quarter and handled it with aplomb.

It is good that Ashworth cut off as much lineout ball in the air as he did, given Whanganui still struggled to close down Poverty Bay’s well-set rolling mauls, with mauling not being a massive feature of the local Premier club competition in 2024.

But with ball in hand, they were excellent transferring across the field and getting to the gaps – centre Alekesio Vakarorogo beating three tacklers on the fringes for a great try, along with the busy Robinson’s double, while skipper Jamie Hughes also dotted down.

The victory lifts Whanganui up from seventh on the points ladder to fifth place, two points behind the four remaining unbeaten teams.

“Just glad we got the win,” said coach Jason Hamlin

“It’s very similar to last week, and while we get the result, the quality of play and execution of stuff – I wasn’t really happy with it.

“But they played some real good footy.”

Good decision-making remains crucial as Whanganui gave away more penalties at the breakdown than they would have liked, stifling their own momentum and giving Poverty Bay’s forwards the piggy-back up the field they needed.

“We let them in the game too easy.”

Hamlin praised Ashworth for breaking the home side’s momentum in the final 10 minutes – Poverty Bay hesitating on their lineout throws as they tried to keep the ball away from him.

“He’s been consistent ever since the last Heartland season and in the lead up, he’s been outstanding,” said Hamlin.

“It’s one we count on, week in and week out, to be fair.”

The coach also acknowledged Namosimalua for his powerful runs deep into opposition territory, while still backing up for support play and multiple carries in the same attacking movements.

“A key is how long we keep having him. He was very, very good.”

Whanganui 47 (E Robinson 2, J Hughes, J Namosimalua, A Vakarorogo, K Watson, J Edwards tries; Robinson 6 con) bt Poverty Bay 36 (K Taumata, J Broughton, T Farlie, three unknown tries; P Harman 3 con). HT: 28-19.

Happenings

Girls rugby

The Tranzit Coachlines WRFU Secondary Schools Girls title was claimed by Whanganui High School at Spriggens Park on Thursday. In a finals rematch with defending champions Cullinane College, the scores were tied 26-26 at fulltime, but WHS lifting the crown by virtue of being first try-scorers.

Under-16

The Longrun Spouting Whanganui Under-16 Girls’ squad has been named. It is – Forwards: Akanisi Tamaniyaga (Whanganui High), Taylah Waitokia (WHS), Olivia Gray (Ruapehu – Te Kura O Kokohuia), Payton Time (Cullinane College), Moana Newland (WHS), Ava Millar (Cullinane), Ryleigh Seruwalu (Whanganui Girls College, Kokohuia), Mia McDonnell (Cullinane), Daezjahn Roberts (Girls College, Kokohuia), Breeze Bell-Falwasser (Kokohuia), Cazna Vaetoru (WHS), Jordie Aleke (City College); Backs: Chloe Waitokia (Cullinane), Armani Martin (Cullinane), Merenia Ponga (Cullinane), Ahumai Spittal Rauhina (Kokohuia), Rakei Spittal Rauhina (Kokohuia), Keira-Lee Johnston (Cullinane), Liana Edwards (Cullinane), Kaiya Green (Kokohuia), Jipsy Manuel-Joseph (WHS), Te Arawhatia Richards (Kokohuia), Te Mauriora Hamahona-Barlien (Cullinane). Coach: Sereima Vakuruivalu; Manager: Kesha Vakuruivalu.

Under-18

The Longrun Spouting Whanganui Under-18 Girls’ squad has been named. It is: Manaia Brown (City College), Matelita Mataiciwa (Whanganui Girls College), Azariah Vakuruivalu-Rope (Cullinane College), Pipiana Tamehana-Hina (Cullinane), Lawreece Te Huia (Whanganui High), Charace Prince (Cullinane), Lasini Aleke (Girls College), Jayla Martin (Cullinane), Te Marino Paranihi (City College), Chantilli-Rose Metekingi Waitokia (Cullinane College), Evie Roy (WHS), Tamelia Blackburn (WHS), Te Reo Mareikura (Cullinane), Danica Baleinukulala (WHS), Charis Matthews (Cullinane), Tiana Rose Butler (Cullinane), Jeide Tyrell (Whanganui High), Eden-Rose Kumeroa Te Ua (City College), Jasmine Pomeroy (WHS), Unique Butters Haami (WHS), Ada-Haze Tui (Te Kura O Kokohuia), Acaia Kingi-Te Koari (WHS), Atira Thompson (Taihape), Phoebe Huxtable (Taihape), Mere Tiepa-Campbell (Taihape).







