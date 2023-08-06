Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Rude awakening: Late-night discharge from Whanganui Hospital emergency department highlights pressures

Liz Wylie
By
6 mins to read
Jonina Thomson with husband Graham, who was not expecting his wife to be discharged from Whanganui Hospital's emergency department in the middle of the night. Photo / Bevan Conley

Jonina Thomson with husband Graham, who was not expecting his wife to be discharged from Whanganui Hospital's emergency department in the middle of the night. Photo / Bevan Conley

A Whanganui woman has formally complained to Te Whatu Ora about how she was discharged from Whanganui Hospital in the middle of the night, which led her to begin walking home.

Te Whatu Ora says

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle