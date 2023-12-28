The Tussock Traverse will be held at Tongariro National Park for the 20th time in 2024. Photo / Visit Ruapehu

The Tussock Traverse will be held at Tongariro National Park for the 20th time in 2024. Photo / Visit Ruapehu

Two of Ruapehu’s most exhilarating outdoor adventure courses will celebrate their 20th year in 2024.

The Goat adventure run from Whakapapa to Turoa ski fields on the Round the Mountain track traverses the western slopes of Mount Ruapehu and will take place on January 20, 2024.

The course is approximately 20km long, has over 1000m of vertical ascent, and covers terrain that includes ancient lava flows and scoria fields, mountain beech forest, tussock grasslands, and alpine herb fields. It passes waterfalls, an alpine lake, and rivers.

Competitors need to be physically fit and previous competitors advise first-timers to get in some practice runs at higher altitudes if they live at sea level.

Organiser Jason Cameron said the varied terrain of the course means that participants need a reasonable level of fitness to take on the challenge.

“If you regularly play sports, run, cycle, or go to the gym you should be able to do it,” he said.

“You won’t be able to come off the couch and do it.”

Cameron, a lifetime runner, founded the events 20 years ago under the umbrella of his company Victory Events.

“Having been a competitive runner for most of my life and competing in events around the world I saw the potential for some great events in the unique environments we have here in New Zealand.

“I love running in those environments and thought others would enjoy the experiences too.”

An event for junior participants was conceived to make The Goat a family adventure and The Kid, sponsored by the Ohakune Events Charitable Trust is for competitors aged from 5 to 16.

The Kid follows a 3.2km trail in the Mangawhero Forest on an off-road track that loops around the forest with surprises along the way.

Participants can reward themselves with dinner provided at the Powderhorn Chateau by Cooks on Fire winners Black Label Barbecue and there will be a free 20th-anniversary after-party for participants at The Powderkeg in Ohakune.

The Goat Adventure Run from Whakapapa to Turoa will celebrate 20 years next month. Photo / Visit Ruapehu

On February 3, the Tussock Traverse Adventure Run & Walk at Tongariro National Park will take place for the 20th time.

Also founded by Cameron, the course offers four options, ranging from 6km to 32km, and is suitable for both the running and walking fit.

“The terrain is less challenging and the tracks are maintained by the Department of Conservation so it suits people who might find The Goat too hard for their fitness levels,” he said.

“It’s a beautiful scenic experience for those who like to run or walk on a more even surface.”

Cameron said the Covid-19 pandemic had seen reduced numbers of participants at the events in recent years.

“Things are tough for people economically now but these events provide memorable experiences so I hope that anyone who hasn’t yet planned for a great summer adventure will consider one of these.”

As part of Victory Events’ ongoing support of Project Tongariro Mahi Aroha, at the time of entering, participants can opt out of receiving a medal and a native tree will be planted in the region instead.

Information and booking details are available on the Visit Ruapehu website.

Liz Wylie is a multimedia journalist for the Whanganui Chronicle. She joined the editorial team in 2014 and regularly covers stories from Whanganui and the wider region. She also writes features and profile stories.