Ben Wiggins, managing director of Ohakune’s TCB Ski Board & Bike, said the season was a “game of two halves”.
“We had a bit of a late start, but then we got the snow and we got some fantastic peak season skiing,” Wiggins said.
“We were elated when the base got up to 181cm [of snow], we just so excited to have an amazing spring and then we got hit with the atmospheric rivers and 60mm of snow which washed out the last part of the season.
“When we got into peak season, we had a broad spectrum of people coming in, a lot of domestic, a lot of young and old and a good amount of internationals coming through.”
Wiggins said the recent changes in management for both ski areas were always going to take time to adjust to.
Ruapehu mayor Weston Kirton said the season did not go as expected but it was out of the ski fields’ control.
“We didn’t have huge success in terms of snow which put them on the back-foot but, nevertheless, they got up and running,” he said.
Kirton said it was too early to know what the season did for the local economy, but he is hopeful for the 2026 season.
“It is just a matter of things clicking over and making sure everything goes to plan, they are all getting themselves up for next season and looking forward to some of the summer activities,” Kirton said.
Mt Ruapehu has a number of summer activities available, with the Tongariro Alpine Crossing, the Whakapapa Sky Waka Gondola and the biking on Tūroa.
Early bird season passes for the 2026 ski season on Mt Ruapehu can be purchased online now.
