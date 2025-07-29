“It’s always that moment of the season that you work and strive towards but, once we get some of that terrain open and the lift operating, people get pretty excited,” Dean said.

“There’s been some pretty excited first-timers on snow. We’ve seen quite a few people who have just taken the sport up.

“We’ve had a $99 learn to ski package in the market which has gone gangbusters in terms of interest – we’re really pleased with that.”

Tūroa Ski Field welcomed families after opening its intermediate and advanced slopes on July 26.

Dean said they were having to deal with limited terrain because of the lack of snow higher up the mountain.

“Snow is definitely needed – the question is, when will it show up?

“As the CEO, you are never content with the snow level; you can always do with more – that’s really going to determine how long we can keep the season operating for.”

Some years, the amount of snow had allowed the skifield to operate through to November.

“Trying to predict it is a bit of a folly, you just work with what you’ve got when you’ve got it,” Dean said.

Tūroa Ski Field was “really focused” on making sure everything was in place for the next school holidays, starting on September 20.

Whakapapa Holdings chief executive Travis Donoghue said he felt “beyond stoked” to see the skifield hit its stride after a few years of uncertainty.

“Around 300,000 people visit Whakapapa every year, and they’re not just coming for the snow – they’re also exploring the whole region,” Donoghue said.

“That’s great news for local businesses.”

Donoghue said the last school holidays were a major success, with about 30,000 people enjoying snow play, skiing, sightseeing on the Sky Waka gondola and taking their first steps in the alpine environment.

Whakapapa general manager of operations Steve Manunui told the Chronicle in June that the 300 staff expected throughout the season were more excited than ever about welcoming this year’s guests.

Ruapehu Mayor Weston Kirton, who visited Whakapapa last week, said the staff’s excitement was visible.

“It’s fantastic to see Whakapapa and Tūroa up and running again, but we must keep building on this success,” he said.

He hoped the Mt Ruapehu ski season would help the economy and attract tourists.

“We’ve certainly had a good start to the season in terms of snow availability for the learners; there were a number of visitors that came through the area when the school holidays took place,” Kirton said.

“There’s a genuine excitement about the prospect of people being able to ski with the snow we have currently got and there is a good flow of people coming into the district, which helps our economy.

“It’s very positive, the mood is good, people are really getting around each other and making sure that we reap the benefit of the money coming into the area.”

Kirton hoped that as the weather warmed up around October, potential skiers would move on to other activities in the district, such as cycling, hiking and using the gondola.

“There’s different markets for different visitors. We are really putting emphasis on all-year-round activities but the ski season is the jewel in the crown,” he said.

“Council is committed to working with Government and others to complete our cycle and hiking trail networks, which are turning Ruapehu into a true year-round destination while providing much-needed economic resilience.”

Tukino Skifield on the eastern slopes of the mountain is scheduled to open on August 2.