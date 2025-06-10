Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

‘Everything is ready to roll’: Whakapapa Ski Area ready for busy season

Fin Ocheduszko Brown
By
Multimedia journalist ·Whanganui Chronicle·
3 mins to read

Whakapapa Ski Field general manager of operations Steve Manunui is ready to roll for the 2025 ski season. Photo / Joel McDowell

Whakapapa Ski Field general manager of operations Steve Manunui is ready to roll for the 2025 ski season. Photo / Joel McDowell

The Whakapapa Ski Area is about to open for its snow-sports season and the general manager is “geared up” for it to start.

Whakapapa opened its sledding programme and first-touch snow opportunity on May 30 and is set to open the full-access skiing and snowboarding season on Matariki weekend, June

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle