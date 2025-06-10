In 2024, ACC spent more than $44 million helping people recover from snow sports-related activities. That included 1020 snow sports-related injuries that occurred in the Manawatū-Whanganui region, at a cost of $7m.
ACC injury prevention officer James Whitaker wanted people to be safe this winter.
“Hitting the slopes with friends and family is one of the most wonderful things you can do in New Zealand,” Whitaker said.
“We want everyone to embrace that and enjoy this winter season on the slopes safely so they can keep doing what they love. If we get injured on the slopes, it can significantly affect our lives, as well as the lives of friends, family and workmates.”
Manunui advised people to plan their trip before they arrived at the mountain.
“Make sure you jump on our report page so you know what’s happening,” he said.
“We’ve done a lot of planning over summer. We’ll have a full crew on, including our safety services team who are looking forward to welcoming our guests and making sure they have a safe time on our maunga.”
Fin Ocheduszko Brown is a multimedia journalist based in Whanganui.