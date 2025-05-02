Advertisement
Pure Tūroa appoints Jono Dean to lead Mt Ruapehu ski field

2 mins to read

Pure Tūroa Limited has appointed Jono Dean as its chief executive.

Pure Tūroa Limited has appointed Jono Dean as its chief executive.

Jono Dean has been appointed chief executive of Pure Tūroa Limited.

Pure Tūroa was granted a 10-year concession to operate the Tūroa ski field on Mt Ruapehu in April 2024.

That came two years after original operators, 70-year-old Ruapehu Alpine Lifts (RAL), went into liquidation, putting the future of North Island skiing in doubt.

Dean had been advising Pure Tūroa before and after it was granted concession by the Department of Conservation.

“We have been fortunate to have Jono advising [Pure Tūroa] throughout the past year,” shareholding director Cam Robertson said.

“His insight and strategic advice have been invaluable. The board has determined that the best way to achieve our goals is to formalise his leadership by appointing him chief executive.”

Dean is a former chief executive of Ruapehu Alpine Lifts, appointed in 2019, after time as general manager for the Whakapapa ski area on the northern side of the mountain.

“Tūroa’s future requires both operational excellence and strategic foresight. Jono’s leadership will empower our team to excel and ensure the business is positioned for long-term success,” shareholding director Greg Hickman said.

In a statement, Pure Tūroa said Dean brought experience in tourism, alpine operations, mana whenua and stakeholder engagement and organisational growth to the role.

It wanted to make Tūroa a world-class alpine destination and would focus on key initiatives including capital raising, long-term licence renewal, infrastructure investment, strengthening stakeholder partnerships and skier day growth.

