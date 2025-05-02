Pure Tūroa Limited has appointed Jono Dean as its chief executive.

2 May, 2025 02:06 AM 2 mins to read

Jono Dean has been appointed chief executive of Pure Tūroa Limited.

Pure Tūroa was granted a 10-year concession to operate the Tūroa ski field on Mt Ruapehu in April 2024.

That came two years after original operators, 70-year-old Ruapehu Alpine Lifts (RAL), went into liquidation, putting the future of North Island skiing in doubt.

Dean had been advising Pure Tūroa before and after it was granted concession by the Department of Conservation.

“We have been fortunate to have Jono advising [Pure Tūroa] throughout the past year,” shareholding director Cam Robertson said.