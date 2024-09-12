The club plans to renovate its ceiling and indoor space where it hosts Ruapehu players, visiting teams and supporters. Photo / Supplied

Ruapehu Rugby and Sports Club will renovate its clubrooms thanks to a Bunnings Rugby Assist grant.

The club is one of 10 nationwide to receive $30,000 of products, materials and labour support.

Club secretary Mel Pakai-Evans said it planned to renovate its ceiling and indoor space where it hosts Ruapehu players, visiting teams and supporters.

“We couldn’t do this without this support, and we want our club to keep operating for our future generations. Being a small rural community, this funding will have a positive impact on our rugby club whānau and the wider community.”

In 2021, Bunnings launched Rugby Assist to support local clubs. Since its formation, 50 clubs have been supported by the grant.