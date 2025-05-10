“I have been a proud councillor for seven years and see that the time is right to offer my skills as leader of a strong council,” Neeson said.

“We have some serious problems and we need direction and fresh ideas.

“We also have massive opportunities that are not being realised.”

Neeson said she was “strong on financial accountability” and wanted to support all sectors of the Ruapehu District to succeed.

A recent $700,000 out-of-budget overspend in parks and recreation highlighted the need for closer oversight of financial projects, she said.

“I’ll focus on getting the basics right and ensuring our core infrastructure is managed and maintained, and I’ll listen to the community.”

In 2022, standing for local government for the first time, Hadley-Chase challenged former Mayor Weston Kirton and councillors Adie Doyle and Elijah Pue for the top job.

She was unsuccessful – Kirton won – but was elected to one of the council’s three new Māori ward seats.

The first-term councillor told Local Democracy Reporting she aimed to bring “self-determination for all” to the mayoral role.

“In just one term, I have learned many lessons and built many more relationships with people from all walks of life.

“I intend to serve them all and as mayor. That will give me the time and privilege to be able to do so.”

Hadley-Chase said she was well known for “rangatiratanga o ngā hapū me ngā iwi” (tribal self-determination).

“That iwi includes all people, not just Māori. Self-determination for all people.”

Kirton, the incumbent, has not yet announced whether he will look to extend his mayoral reign.

“I haven’t decided totally yet,” he said. “I feel as though there’s a lot of work to be done but I’ve got to consult.”

The Ruapehu District brought Kirton back as mayor in 2022, more than 20 years after serving a two-term mayoralty from 1995 to 2001.

He said the job was incredibly busy.

“I’ve done 60,000 kilometres in 18 months, but I’ve still got fuel in the tank.

“I enjoy getting out there and talking to people, trying to solve problems.”

Deputy Mayor Viv Hoeta confirmed she will run again for a general ward seat on the council.

Hoeta is serving her third term as a councillor and completing her first stint as Deputy Mayor.

“I am very involved in my community and understand the dynamics of working collectively for our district whilst ensuring the community I live in has a voice at the decision-making table,” she said.

Councillor David Nottage said he was likely to make a bid for a fifth term as a councillor.

“I’ve got a lot of support for it and I like what I do. I’m happy just to be on the council and support whoever’s the mayor in the best way possible for the district.”

First-term councillor Brenda Ralph confirmed she would run again.

“As my first term included many issues that needed to be deliberated and consulted [on], the opportunity to provide more community-focused benefits was not possible,” Ralph said.

“If I am re-elected, I hope to provide more than just emotional support for our community but [also] a clear focus on getting the basics and needs for our district in place.”

Councillor Janelle Hinch was undecided about standing again.

“Re-election would allow me to see important projects through to completion, building on the experience I have gained to push for policies and initiatives that matter to our communities,” Hinch said.

“However, the role comes with significant demands, time commitments and professional and personal sacrifices. I need to weigh these factors carefully before making a final decision.”

Councillors Robyn Gram, Korty Wilson and Channey Iwikau did not respond when asked if they planned to run again.

