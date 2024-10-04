Kirton said core industries that had sustained the country for generations were being eroded.

“Without strategic intervention, this ripple effect will be felt not just in Ruapehu but across the motu.”

Last month’s closure of the district’s biggest employer, Winstone Pulp International, with the loss of 230 jobs, had added to a series of economic blows in recent years.

“These include the uncertain future of our winter ski industry, the closure of the iconic Chateau Tongariro Hotel, and the uncontrolled conversion of farmland into carbon farms, further threatening the viability of rural communities.”

Kirton said similar pressures were being felt in rural communities across the country. He urged urban New Zealanders to recognise the far-reaching consequences of regional struggles.

“Anyone in the city asking, ‘What has this got to do with me?’ should be asking instead, ‘Why can’t we afford new hospitals, schools, roads, housing and essential services?’

“The answer lies in the fact that New Zealand must grow its wealth through exports, investment and infrastructure development, which starts in the regions.

“The prime minister recently stated that New Zealand needs to become wealthier by boosting exports, attracting investment and building critical infrastructure.

“Ruapehu, with its core industries of agriculture, horticulture, forestry and tourism, represents the sectors that can drive this growth.”

Kirton said with the right support from the Government, regional New Zealand could set a course for growth and resilience.

“Ruapehu has fertile farmland, stunning scenery, skilled people, and abundant resources. [Ruapehu District] Council is urging the Government to help us leverage these assets to build a diverse, resilient economy.”

The council was seeking government funding to complete its cycle trail network, projected to generate up to $60 million annually, and legislative support to reopen the Chateau and protect productive farmland, Kirton said.

