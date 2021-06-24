Ruapehu District gets regional funding for two major spring events

Top skiers and snowboarders will perform at Tūroa in The Tom Campbell Big Air Exhibition. Photo / Supplied

The Ruapehu District has secured funding for two major events that will be held during the spring snow season - with one remembering a legendary local skier who died in a car crash.

The money was from the new Thermal Explorer Regional Event Fund, Visit Ruapehu general manager Jo Kennedy said.

There was $1.6 million available for 15 events in its first round but Kennedy would not say how much was allocated to the Ruapehu events.

The first is the Tom Campbell Big Air Exhibition to be held on September 25 or 26 at Tūroa ski area. This year the event will have prizemoney and is expected to attract more spectators from outside the region.

It would feature performances by New Zealand's best skiers and snowboarders, Kennedy said.

Tom Campbell is a local legend. He went to Ruapehu College and worked as a snow groomer, like his dad. He was a legendary skier and snowboarder and also built snow parks.

He was working in the South Island before his death at age 27 in a car crash in 2017. Mt Ruapehu closed for the day for his funeral.

The event would be a remembrance for him, Kennedy said.

"We were all in tears when they pitched it to us."

Ruapehu District Council destination development manager Warren Furner and Visit Ruapehu general manager Jo Kennedy are members of the Thermal Explorer Regional Events Fund panel. Photo / Supplied

The next event is only a week later on October 2 or 3, the first weekend of the spring school holidays. It will probably be held at the Ohakune Junction and be mardi gras-style, but targeted more at families.

It will be run by Audiology Touring, which also runs the Ohakune Mardi Gras. A musical headline act and other performers are being sought. There will be carnival rides for children, characters in costume and food outlets selling the best of local produce.

"It will be a more chilled out family event, starting in the afternoon with people having picnics and enjoying the music," Kennedy said.

The events are set to boost the Ruapehu economy. Snow on the mountain can be at its best in the spring school holidays, but they are usually quieter than the winter ones.

"We could have a really busy spring school holidays if the snow, the weather and Covid play ball," Kennedy said.

The second funding round for the Thermal Explorer Regional Event Fund is in February. The fund aims to boost tourism recovery during the Covid-19 pandemic.