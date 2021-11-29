Ruapehu District Council flags risk of losing staff if there was a public health vaccination order

Ruapehu District Council offices in Ohakune. Photo: Moana Ellis.

Ruapehu District Council could face a "resource issue" unless more staff agree to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

The possibility of losing staff who do not want to be vaccinated has been highlighted as a risk with the council's audit and risk committee as the council awaits more information on the new traffic light system and vaccination passports.

Chief executive Clive Manley told the committee that council staff vaccination numbers, at 67%, were lagging behind District Health Board averages, which were at 91% in Waikato and 87% in Whanganui for first doses.

He says there's been no indication yet that local government will be subject to a public health vaccination order, but the council has an internal strategy encouraging staff to be vaccinated. More than 50 staff have been vaccinated.

"The risk is that those pro-choice people, which we do have a number of, if they choose to leave the organisation then obviously there is a resource issue for council – we could lose a number of people.

"We are going through the proper process at the moment, identifying risk and engaging with them, so we don't know how many would be in that situation. But we thought we'd highlight it as a risk."

Manley says staff vaccination rates could also affect the council's relationships with external organisations, customers and ratepayers.

"External organisations also expect us to be vaccinated. People coming into our public-facing places, like libraries, swimming pools, iSites, also expect us to be vaccinated.

"If we haven't got a very high level of vaccination within our staff then it could impact on our service delivery."

He says the council may also have to consider whether vaccination is required for councillors, as elected members are not employees.