Ruapehu District Council launched an investigation in May. Photo / Zaryd Wilson
Ruapehu council has dug itself out of a $700,000 hole, and ratepayers will not be required to foot the bill.
The council launched an investigation in May following a projected overspend for the 2024/25 financial year.
In a council statement on September 6, Ruapehu District Council chiefexecutive Clive Manley said a draft financial report for the year to June 30 showed operational spending had been “reined in” to offset any unbudgeted borrowing.
“Decisive action by council has ensured that the overspend in the community and recreational facilities area has not resulted in any extra debt for ratepayers.”
The statement said lower operating costs across several activities and higher-than-expected rates revenue were key contributors to the better-than-forecast position.
“I’m really happy the staff were able to knuckle down and identify areas they could address sooner rather than later, and not jeopardise any essential services,” he said.
In a June council statement, its executive manager of finance and strategy, Quentin Speers, said the council had responded to the overspend by enhancing project and contract management processes.
“The proposed improvements underway include better budget oversight, tighter contract and conflict of interest management, stronger project governance, increased staff training, and the improved use of technology.”
A report from Manley last month said maintenance activities postponed during the previous financial year were now being reconsidered.
“As key staff have been on extended leave, this aspect of the investigation has not been possible until now.
“To ensure transparency and community confidence, this phase will be overseen by an independent specialist, appointed in agreement with the Mayor and the independent chair of the risk and assurance committee.”
