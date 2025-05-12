Maintenance budgets for reserves in Ohakune (pictured), Raetihi and Taumaranui had unbudgeted expenditure for professional consultancy fees. Photo / Zaryd Wilson
An investigation has been launched following a projected overspend of about $700,000 at the Ruapehu District Council.
Ruapehu Mayor Weston Kirton said the expenditure was for the 2024/25 financial year and fell within the council’s community and recreational services, which oversaw parks, reserves, public toilets, administration buildings and local walking and cycling tracks.
A council report said the costs were approved “based on information which did not align with the finance department’s information”.
“The overspends consist of significant contractual cost escalations and unscheduled maintenance work being carried out,” it said.
Maintenance budgets for reserves in Raetihi, Ohakune and Taumarunui all had unbudgeted expenditure for professional consultancy fees, coming in at $85,000, $13,000 and $31,000 respectively.
Kirton said the review had to be done in a fair and just way.
“It is worth remembering that the overspent funds have not gone missing or been misappropriated.
“The expenditure has been on valuable community assets, including the river walkway in Taumarunui and reserve maintenance across the district.”
Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present his focus is local government, primarily the Whanganui District Council.