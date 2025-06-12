“That’s happening in the background and I think there might be a release in October.”

His experiences in local government, good and bad, meant he was well equipped to handle the mayoralty over the next three years, Kirton said.

“It’s something you don’t gain overnight.

“If you look at the candidates currently, I’m confident I can do just as well, if not better.”

Ruapehu district councillors Lyn Neeson and Fiona Kahukura Hadley-Chase are also running for the mayoralty.

Kirton said there was “no love lost” between the candidates.

“Obviously, when you’re in election mode, there is a natural tension there.

“It’s fair to say there has been robust debate and discussions, and it’s been difficult to accommodate everyone’s point of view.

“Local government is designed around standing orders and, in my view, the respect for that has been watered down over the years.”

In March, Ruapehu District Council consulted the public on models for three waters delivery, with its preferred option a joint entity with Whanganui and Rangitīkei district councils.

Kirton said another option had emerged – joining with Palmerston North City Council, Horowhenua, Rangitīkei and possibly Whanganui district councils.

“I’ll get a bit of a hiding, but I’ve put my line in the sand to say bigger is better.

“In 30 years’ time, there are massive efficiency savings, and it’s a matter of who’s got the leadership to make that call.”

All councils have until September 3 to present a Water Services Delivery Plan, as part of the Government’s Local Water Done Well legislation.

Kirton said he started his local government career as a member of the Taumarunui Borough Council when he was 31.

He went on to become the deputy mayor of Ruapehu, then won the mayoralty in 1995, before losing to Sue Morris in 2001.

That was followed by two stints as a Horizons regional councillor.

“I really liked the regional council but, much to my wife’s disgust, I thought I’d take the punt in 2022 and go for the hotly-contested mayoralty,” he said.

“I came out on top and was really grateful for that.”

Kirton said he still had “fuel in the tank” for at least one more term as mayor.

“It’s about how you put out fires and how you react to things, especially daunting things.

“I don’t race to Facebook. I deal with it, get advice and work through the issue.

“Experience is something I can offer.”

