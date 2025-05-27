Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Ruapehu District Council seeks views on water services supergroup

By
Moana is a Local Democracy Reporter based in Whanganui·Whanganui Chronicle·
3 mins to read

Ruapehu Mayor Weston Kirton says seeking scale could unlock a better water services deal for his district.

Ruapehu Mayor Weston Kirton says seeking scale could unlock a better water services deal for his district.

Ruapehu District Council is opening public feedback on a supergroup proposal to achieve a bigger, better water services deal.

The council is launching a two-week community engagement period on a potential new direction for drinking water, wastewater and stormwater services that could bring savings and greater long-term security for ratepayers.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle