Ruapehu mayor Weston Kirton told the Chronicle there had been two incidents where members of the public tried to bypass reception and get into his and Manley’s offices.

“There was another person who came in and threatened me, and said, ‘What would it feel like to be beaten up?’.

“The meeting was all over once that happened. That really shook me.”

Kirton said being an elected member came with a certain level of criticism, but continued abuse was “not a great look for someone wanting to put their hand up and contribute to the community”.

Whanganui mayor Andrew Tripe said personally, he felt a lot of encouragement and support from the community.

“There will always be a small but loud echo chamber of people who will be critical, no matter what you do or what you say,” he said.

“Sometimes, I find people don’t know the full picture, or have a full understanding of a situation.”

He said fellow mayors had highlighted a lot of online abuse.

“People don’t seem to be so willing to talk to you face-to-face.

“I relish tough questions I’m asked in person, but it’s much easier to put some words online and take a position that way.”

Manley said he had discussed the issues in Ruapehu with police, who confirmed they would take any complaints of harassment or abuse extremely seriously.

“This behaviour is deeply concerning and has no place in Ruapehu.

“There are resources available to help people run a safe and successful campaign and to continue their work safely once elected.”

South Taranaki mayor Phil Nixon said he and council chief executive Fiona Aitken had dealt with “a little bit” of abuse, but as far as he was aware, councillors had not been targeted.

“You do know when you’re in public office, you’re never going to please everyone, and you do attract people who want to have their say in no uncertain terms,” he said.

“But, it’s getting a bit more escalated than it used to be.

“People will certainly have second thoughts about putting their hand up and running for office.”

Ruapehu councillor Janelle Hinch, currently in her second term, said she was not sure if she would stand again.

She said it was hard to convey council processes and decisions - “hours of meetings, workshops and deliberations” - to the public.

“There have been instances when I’ve been out and my friends have had to step in as people are in your face, shouting and pointing fingers.

“I have felt threatened, but I’ve been lucky to have people right there who were able to help.

“They are not always going to be there, which is a scary thing.”

Hinch said she received pushback on comments she made regarding the Regulatory Standards Bill, which she called “the evil twin” of the Treaty Principles Bill.

“I got a Facebook post saying I was evil, not the bill, and that social media agreed with the bill.

“That person would be looking at their social media echo chamber and seeing something completely different to the rest of New Zealand.”

The bill received more than 20,000 submissions, with 88% opposing it.

Rangitīkei mayor Andy Watson could not be reached for comment.

