Scott Flutey is Whanganui District Council’s heritage advisor
A window to the past was opened for a very short time on one of Whanganui’s oldest surviving buildings this month. While working to renew the roof, rare timber shingles were briefly exposed.
Tylee Cottage has not always stood at its current location. It was constructed on Wilson St in 1853, for John Thomas Tylee and his wife Mary Richett. Tylee worked as a commissariat, supplier of food and equipment, for the British Army, at that time stationed in Whanganui.
Having lived briefly on a farm at Parewanui (Bulls), the Tylees had hosted Reverend Richard Taylor when he was travelling in the area and became close family friends. Taylor’s son subsequently married Tylee’s younger sister Edith.
In the 1850s, Whanganui had little housing stock. Today it is considered a cottage but when constructed it was one of the grander buildings in the settlement. Four of seven Tylee children were born at the house on Wilson St, and the surrounding area was known as Tylee’s Flat.