Tylee Cottage has hosted more than 50 artists in residence since 1986. Photo / Supplied

A historic landmark, Tylee Cottage, contributes significantly to the cultural life of Whanganui.

Since it was positioned on the corner of Queen’s Park and Bell St, the renovated Georgian box cottage has hosted more than 50 artists in residence. In 1986, Laurence Aberhart was the first artist to use it as a base from which to photograph historic buildings in the city. The residency is managed by the Sarjeant Gallery and funded by Creative New Zealand.

The cottage was originally built in Wilson St in 1853 to house John Thomas Tylee and his family. The house was relocated to the bottom end of St George’s Gate in 1981 to be part of a historical street project, recalled Bill Milbank, a former director of the Sarjeant Gallery.

“Mayor [Ron] Russell all of a sudden decided it was an eyesore where it was and organised, without any planning or consultation, to move it to the corner of Queen’s Park. From his business Russell Plumbers, he had contacts with the trades community and encouraged tradesmen to volunteer and restore the building.”

Once restored, the question was what to do with the cottage. Milbank, Aberhart and John McCormack, then QE11 Arts Council art adviser, came up with the idea of the residency.

“Council seemed to be receptive to the idea. They had no real plans for the cottage, and there was Creative New Zealand funding for a resident artist at the cottage.”

The popular art residency is now the oldest of its kind in the country along with that of Hocken Collections.

“[The cottage] sits on that corner very nicely and is a good location in the sense of its relationship with the Sarjeant. It’s a building that does talk to the other buildings in the street and is something that was really important historically in the public framework of Whanganui.”

Glen Hayward, artist in residence for four and half months in 2014, felt Tylee Cottage was imbued with the spirit of previous residents and tradespeople.

“I used to smoke then, so sitting on the porch was like sitting in an old-timey exhibit. Old houses feel like they have been built by people; the technology is proximate, when you look at it you can see how it is made. The mystery is not how it came to be but who were the makers. How did they fill their day, and it is not just from when it was made; subsequent alterations, repairs — a plumber had to fix the hot water cylinder when I was there — all these things contribute to spirit. And I get to be a part of that. The object that is the cottage collects and locates memories and people. And when you have visitors they remark on the interior and that’s because it is an object of curiosity — to walk past is to wonder.”

He said the residency was a remarkable gift, bringing the freedom to be distracted, “to be bored enough that the constraints of what one does makes you do something better than you are”.

“I got to get a break from my life and, like most artists, time and space to work is so precious.”

Recent artists in residence Zahra Killeen-Chance and Solomon Mortimer said the cottage was a very liveable space. Their daughter, Frieda, adapted well, practised stair climbing to her bedroom, and loved running down the hill behind the cottage.

“The studio is a good size for our various activities including looking at test prints, and has a very practical lino floor. The traces and treasures left by previous artists also add to the living history of the building. A lot of our thought goes into observing and tracing the movements of light around the cottage, and sometimes exploring ways we can interfere with it through our bodies,” the artists said.

Zahra appreciated the detailing of the doors.

“As you navigate your way through the cottage, you open and close the doors quite frequently so you end up spending a lot of time with them.”

Solomon appreciated the trees and “the abundance of dense, well-worn timber in the cottage is lovely”.

Free event: Explore Tylee Cottage

Saturday, February 11, 11am–1pm

Hear from Whanganui District Council heritage adviser Scott Flutey and Sarjeant Gallery curator and public programmes manager Greg Donson about Tylee’s fascinating history and the important role it plays in supporting the Sarjeant Gallery and the arts community in Whanganui.

Talks are at 11.30am and the cottage and grounds will be open for exploring from 11am to 1pm.

Venue: Tylee Cottage, 26 Bell St, Whanganui

This is a free event. Talks will be outside. Please feel free to bring rugs and deck chairs. In case of rain, the event will be postponed.