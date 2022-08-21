Advertisement

Rob Rattenbury: Why I admire small businesses

There are more than half a million small businesses in New Zealand. Photo / 123RF

I have never had to depend on my own wits or risk my own financial security for a living.

I have never, until just recently, been self-employed. I have just sold myself to employers

