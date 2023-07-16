Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Rob Rattenbury: Interesting election looms for Te Tai Hauāuru, Whanganui and Rangitīkei seats

Rob Rattenbury
By
5 mins to read
Rob Rattenbury is predicting a tight contest in October's general election. Photo / Bevan Conley

Rob Rattenbury is predicting a tight contest in October's general election. Photo / Bevan Conley

OPINION

As I write this, we are about 12 weeks out from the 2023 General Election. Political parties and their candidates are starting to campaign around the country.

Most sitting electorate MPs are hoping to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle