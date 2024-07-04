Ōhakea construction project manager Ross Cockburn (left), base commander Group Captain Peter Gibson and Ōhakea infrastructure programme director Lynn Ward toast the base’s new water supply.

A more resilient supply of drinking water is now on tap at Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) base Ōhakea.

The base has connected to the Manawatū District Council’s potable water scheme and no longer has to rely on bore water.

Ōhakea’s commander, Group Captain Peter Gibson, said it was a significant milestone for the base, which was undergoing major upgrade works and expansion.

“The base is now the new home of No. 5 Squadron and the RNZAF’s new fleet of Boeing P-8As and we now have around 1200 people working here,” Gibson said.

“It is crucial we have access to a secure, modern and fit-for-purpose water supply that meets health and safety requirements. I am delighted we are now on the scheme.”