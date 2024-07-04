Advertisement
Whanganui Chronicle

RNZAF base Ōhakea celebrates new water connection milestone

Whanganui Chronicle
2 mins to read
Ōhakea construction project manager Ross Cockburn (left), base commander Group Captain Peter Gibson and Ōhakea infrastructure programme director Lynn Ward toast the base’s new water supply.

A more resilient supply of drinking water is now on tap at Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) base Ōhakea.

The base has connected to the Manawatū District Council’s potable water scheme and no longer has to rely on bore water.

Ōhakea’s commander, Group Captain Peter Gibson, said it was a significant milestone for the base, which was undergoing major upgrade works and expansion.

“The base is now the new home of No. 5 Squadron and the RNZAF’s new fleet of Boeing P-8As and we now have around 1200 people working here,” Gibson said.

“It is crucial we have access to a secure, modern and fit-for-purpose water supply that meets health and safety requirements. I am delighted we are now on the scheme.”

The Ōhakea Rural Water Scheme opened in 2022 as a collaboration between the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF), the council, Ministry of Health and iwi Ngāti Parewahawaha.

The scheme, which has a 650m-deep bore at Sanson, cost about $14.6 million and supplies water to community properties and businesses around Ōhakea. NZDF, which is the biggest customer, has contributed $5m.

The Sanson water treatment plant and pump station – 10km from Ōhakea – is expected to provide the base with up to 700 cubic metres of water a day.

Ōhakea infrastructure programme director Lynn Ward said the milestone was the culmination of a huge amount of work by the Defence Estate and Infrastructure team, supported by a number of contractors.

“The new connection will provide a safe, reliable and clean source of drinking water to Ōhakea and the community. Users won’t notice any significant change during the transition – the quality of the water will be the same if not better.”

