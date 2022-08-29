Review: Operatic treat as Madeleine Pierard headlines Whanganui recital

All the performers onstage in the Prince Edward Auditorium. Photo / John Wansbrough

All the performers onstage in the Prince Edward Auditorium. Photo / John Wansbrough

REVIEW

Madeleine & Friends

New Zealand Opera School Recital

Prince Edward Auditorium, Whanganui Collegiate School

Sunday, August 28

Reviewer: Lin Ferguson

It's been frequently said that Polynesian singers are the Italian opera singers of the Pacific and Sunday's recital was testament to that.

I would like to say it's become an Aotearoa phenomenon with our talented Pasifika and Māori singers, artists, dancers, writers, sportsmen and women ... we're looking fabulous on world stages and sports arenas.

This recital was headed by virtuoso international soprano Madeleine Pierard, who returned to New Zealand last year to lead a specialised opera studio based at Waikato University, an academic course in music to an international standard.

She now takes the inaugural role as the Dame Malvina Major Chair in opera.

What a delicious operatic treat to have Pierard onstage twice.

Her glorious rendition of the Four Last Songs by Richard Strauss, and in the second half the gorgeous Puccini aria Qando Men Vo from La Boheme ... (sigh) ... what a fortunate audience we were on a Sunday afternoon in Whanganui. With that voice, it could have been Covent Garden or the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Virtuoso international soprano Madeleine Pierard headed the recital. Photo / John Wansbrough

In heavenly voice was mezzo soprano Lemau Sio Lolesio singing When I am Laid in Earth from Dido and Aeneas by Purcell, and in the second half she thrilled with a stirring spiritual, Ride on King Jesus.

Hawke's Bay brothers Emmanuel, Jordan and Faamanu Fonoti-Fuimaono were the epitome of big velvety voices, huge smiles and stage presence in spades.

When they sang O Sole Mio we were instantly transported to the sunny climes of Italy and the power of operatic voices.

Beautiful Hawke's Bay soprano Katherine Winitana, who had once planned to be a jazz singer, sang Schubert's aria Nur Wer Die Sehnsucht Kennt with beautiful lyricism as well as sounding angelic in two duets with Emmanuel Fonoti-Fuimaono.

With an expressive tenor voice, Shiddarth Chang sang Schubert's Der Neugierige with ease and musical aplomb.

Accompanist Somi Kim with Madeleine Pierard. Photo / John Wansbrough

Accompanist Somi Kim was superb.

Her delicate and assured playing has her heading many of New Zealand's concert programmes. She is exquisite both to watch and listen to.

This was a wonderful recital for the mostly boomer audience on Sunday who loved it.

One can only look forward to the 2023 New Zealand Opera School where public performance treats will be on offer again. Whanganui will be ready and waiting.