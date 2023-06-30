Replay drop-off bins are located at a number of Whanganui businesses.

Replay is an initiative to pass on sports gear for young people, with local businesses coming on board to support the concept.

“Do you have old or unused sports gear you would like to see passed on to children and young people who will put it to good use?” asks a statement from Sport Whanganui.

Replay was established in 2017, by the McLean family in Palmerston North. It is a charity that helps communities redistribute good-quality used sports gear by passing it on to tamariki or rangatahi who need a helping hand to participate in their chosen sport or activity.

Anyone in the community can donate sports gear or footwear to a Replay bin and Sport Whanganui will collect and redistribute it to children who will put them to good use. Paula Darlington, Sport Whanganui’s sports and codes partnership lead, is co-ordinating the programme.

“Replay is one of my favourite roles in my job at Sport Whanganui,” she said. “It is amazing being able to support our Whanganui families, clubs and schools and Replay is one way we can help as a community to break down barriers to playing sports for our kids.”

“Sport is so important for our young people. Often it is a parent or coach that will give us a call as they have noticed someone in the team needs a pair of shoes, for example.

“Between us, we find something suitable from the Replay collection and the coach or parent passes it on, " she said.

Replay not only helps individuals, it can also benefit schools or clubs. Recently a school was looking for balls for their PE shed and Sport Whanganui was able to hand over a bag of various playground balls and tennis balls for students to play with during their lunch breaks.

When there is a need, the collaboration also extends across the region. The Manawatū arm of Replay recently supplied basketballs that were donated through the programme to a team in Whanganui and players in the Rangitīkei. Mostly though, donated gear stays local.

If you have good -uality sports gear you would like to see passed on, you can take it in to Sport Whanganui or drop the gear in a Replay bin at one of the drop-off zones. And if you know of a family needing a hand with finding sports gear, let Sport Whanganui know.

Thanks to the Replay programme and our community donating sports gear for the kids, they may be able to find just what they need.

Replay drop-off bins are located at the following businesses: Whanganui Resource Recovery Centre, Rebel Sport, Hunting and Fishing New Zealand and Mitre 10 MEGA.

For more information on Replay give Sport Whanganui a call 06 349 2300 or email paula@sportwhanganui.co.nz