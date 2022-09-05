The cast and crew from Repertory Theatre's The Lady in the Van. Photo / Supplied

What a super week we've had at the Rep! Apparently word got out that The Lady in the Van was well worth a visit and our final performances were played to near capacity audiences. In fact, some patrons came back for a second show.

The audience's laughter and applause were testimony to their appreciation. I sat beside retired Chronicle theatre critic Mary Bryan.

"It has everything ... pathos to humour," she smiled.

Indeed it is a superb script, but it's thanks to Kerry Girdwood and her talented cast and crew that it was brought to life so convincingly.

I love Alan Bennett's understated British humour where actors say really wacky things with a straight face and get an equally straight-faced answer.

For example, Miss Shepherd asks Mr Bennett if she could still live in the van when she becomes the prime minister, to which he replies that he believes Downing St is customary.

Well, perhaps she could stay in the van and secretaries and Cabinet ministers could talk to her through the window. I forget Mr Bennett's reply but I think it was noncommittal as well as straight-faced.

For all the humour there's the tragedy of Miss Shepherd's mental illness, guilt and fear over an accident that wasn't her fault and her unfulfilled musical talent.

Despite his initial reluctance, Alan Bennett becomes her friend while she supplies him with a story, an unusual tragic / comedy in which Miss Shepherd and Alan Bennett are the stars.

Congratulations Kerry, cast and crew!