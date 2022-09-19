Samantha Bond , Omid Djalili And Tim Mcinnery during the photocall for What The Butler Saw At The Vaudeville Theatre In London. Photo / John Phillips/UK Press via Getty Images

This fast-paced comedy had our play reading group crying with laughter.

There is no butler, so the title is nonsense ... well the whole play is nonsense really, an absolute farce and very funny.

Dr Prentice, interviewing a young lady for the position of his secretary, manages to persuade her that in order to ensure her physical fitness she should remove her clothes for a medical examination. Despite her misgivings, she complies. Mrs Prentice arrives while the young lady is behind the screen and confusion reigns!

Added to the mix are Dr Rance, another psychiatrist who arrives to inspect Dr Prentice's clinic, a young man who also wants to be the doctor's secretary and a policeman.

All have their own agendas but Dr Rance finds the clinic particularly fascinating as he says the clinic is a valuable source for his book on "... incest, outrageous women, strange love cults catering for depraved appetites ... all the fashionable bric-a-brac ..."

"Surely we are all mad people, and those whom we think are, are not." (The Revenger's Tragedy)

We really enjoyed our evening reading this play so if you'd like to come along and join in you'd be very welcome. We usually meet on the last Wednesday of every month at 7pm at Repertory Theatre.