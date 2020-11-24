Rep Talk: Peter Pan, the Pantomine, on stage at Repertory Theatre

Katie Pie is one of the stars of Peter Pan, the Pantomine, at Repertory Theatre. Photo / Supplied

Meet Katie Pie, the gorgeous dame in Peter Pan, the Pantomime, on stage at Repertory Theatre from Thursday, November 26, to Saturday, December 5.

You'll be able to meet Katie Pie, her warrior princess daughter Xena-Lily, the darling Wendy Darling, Peter Pan, the Lost Boys and all those wicked pirates including Smee and Hook.

It's no surprise that some of the pirates fall for Katie Pie's charms. She is pretty stunning. When she's not charming the pirates, Katie Pie has a job to do, helping Nana the dog look after the Darling children ... then tracking them down to Neverland when they disappear with Peter Pan.

Her age is difficult to guess as she's highly skilled and careful with her makeup. Her dress sense has to be admired too. I've heard that Hollywood stars are quite jealous of her beauty and fame.

When Katie Pie removes her makeup and dresses she closely resembles Patrick McKenna of Patrick's Bookshop in Ridgway St. Pat has vast theatre experience. He's worked in everything from leading a rock'n'roll band to acting, stage managing shows with audiences of thousands.

His sense of fun and musicality shine through, making Peter Pan a great family show. Do come and meet Katie Pie and all her friends. I'm sure you'll enjoy meeting them ... "such fun".

Remember, Repertory Theatre Thursday, Friday and Saturday, November 26-28, at 7.30pm; matinee on Sunday, November 29, at 2pm; followed by further evening performances on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, December 3-5.