Rep Talk: Off to a flying start

Joana Simmons is bringing her one woman show Spiritual Banana to Whanganui. Photo / Supplied

Repertory Theatre begins 2021 in very good heart following a fun-filled Music Hall evening over Vintage Weekend.

Now that January is behind us we are looking forward to fulfilling plans for February.

We did have auditions for the comedy Death and Taxe$ planned for January 31, but had to postpone them due to a family bereavement. Hopefully we'll get those auditions under way in early February, the play cast and rehearsals in progress soon.

Death and Taxe$, written by Whanganui raised April Phillips, is a farce, very funny and will elicit chuckles from everyone. The River City Players staged this play at Collegiate in 2010 to appreciative audiences.

February will also see us play host to another Whanganui raised talent, Joana Simmons with her one-woman show Spiritual Banana. Her show has received brilliant reviews in Australia so I'm really looking forward to it.

Later on in February we will be treated to rehearsed readings of the four finalists in our one act playwriting competition. Three of the plays have been written by Whanganui's popular actor and director Chris McKenzie while the fourth one is by Mavis Winiata.

It's always refreshing to meet new talent and to welcome established actors exploration of new fields of expression. February is just beginning but already we can see we really are going to be busy bodies!