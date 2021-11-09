Rep Talk: Nadine Rayner on why she loves The Cemetery Club

Ellen Burstyn, Olympia Dukakis and Diane Ladd in a scene from the 1993 film The Cemetery Club. Photo / Getty Images

Ellen Burstyn, Olympia Dukakis and Diane Ladd in a scene from the 1993 film The Cemetery Club. Photo / Getty Images

The Cemetery Club is one of my favourite plays because it's funny, sad and thought-provoking.

Ivan Menchell wrote this play when he was studying towards his masters degree in playwriting at Yale University where it was first produced as a work in progress.

Longtime friends Doris, Ida and Lucille meet each month for afternoon tea and visit their dead husbands' graves.

Lucille wants to start dating again and would welcome a new man in her life while Doris takes the opposite view, declaring that she will remain faithful to her dead husband. Ida quietly decides that after four years of widowhood it would be nice to go out with a man again.

Despite the sombre situation, this play is hilarious as the smart, sassy women pull no punches when it comes to criticism of each other. The air is thick with their wise-guy comments and sarcasm.

When visiting the cemetery the ladies meet their old acquaintance Sam, who's paying his respects at his late wife's grave. The ladies invite Sam back to Ida's house for afternoon tea; he invites Ida out but Doris and Lucille interfere. Ida is very hurt. Fortunately, true friendship prevails and Sam and Ida shyly agree to go out together in a few days' time.

The funniest scene is the one following their friend Selma's wedding. They're all bridesmaids. They're all drunk at the end of the day, rolling back to Ida's house, struggling with a huge floral arrangement from the wedding.

Despite their sadness, these friends take comfort from each other and even Doris comes to see that life is not for mourning. Life is for living!